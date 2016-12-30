Friday, December 30, 2016
Kremlin: New sanctions underline Obama admin's 'unpredictable & aggressive' foreign policy

Angela Merkel and Barak Hussein Obama
TN News

The new US sanctions against Russia are another manifestation of the unpredictable and aggressive foreign policy by the Obama administration, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin press-secretary, said.

“In our point of view such actions of the US current administration are a manifestation of an unpredictable and even aggressive foreign policy,” Peskov told the journalists.

“We regret the fact that this decision was taken by the US administration and President Obama personally,” he said.

“As it said before, we consider this decision and these sanctions unjustified and illegal under international law,” the presidential spokesman added.

Full story: rt.com

