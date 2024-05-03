Two French Men Arrested for Trying to Break Police Motorbike Chain in Phuket

Two French men were arrested immediately on Thursday (May 2nd) while they were trying to break a police chain that locked a motorbike parking at a no-parking zone in Patong.
Turkish Motorbike Rider Arrested While Trying to Cut Police Chain in Phuket Old Town
A video clip of two foreign men trying to break a police motorbike chain with a rock near Patong beach Road at the Dolphin Field had gone viral on social media. The Patong Police quickly apprehended the foreign men and they were immediately arrested.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours