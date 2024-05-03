Two French Men Arrested for Trying to Break Police Motorbike Chain in Phuket

Two French men were arrested immediately on Thursday (May 2nd) while they were trying to break a police chain that locked a motorbike parking at a no-parking zone in Patong.

A video clip of two foreign men trying to break a police motorbike chain with a rock near Patong beach Road at the Dolphin Field had gone viral on social media. The Patong Police quickly apprehended the foreign men and they were immediately arrested.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

