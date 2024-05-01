Thai Prime Minister Orders Crackdown on ‘Taxi Mafia’ at Ratchaprasong

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the police to take serious action against the “taxi mafia” at the Ratchaprasong area. These taxi drivers reportedly do not use meters and extort tourists. The premier ordered the police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to look into the issue of “taxi sticker” bribes, particularly taxis idling in front of the CentralWorld shopping mall.

Following images shared on the “Taxi Driver Thailand” Facebook page showing taxis parked in a special lane in front of CentralWorld, it was noted that these taxis, identified by a sticker on the back window, are allegedly allowed by officials to pick up passengers without using meters, creating a negative image for tourism.

Members of the press who visited CentralWorld on Tuesday evening observed taxis entering the special lane to pick up passengers regularly, but not parking indefinitely. Officials said that the activity is permissible, while adding that police have coordinated with the mall management to designate specific taxi and rider pickup points. If called through an app, the meeting point will be set beside the mall, not on Ratchadamri Road.

