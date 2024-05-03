Canal (Khlong) located in Khlong Toei District in Bangkok

Russian Man Found Dead in Bangkok Canal

TN

At 8:00 AM, on May 1st, 2024, Bangrak police received a report of a Russian man found dead with more than 10 cut wounds on his left arm in Old Hua Lamphong Canal, Bangrak, Bangkok.

Foreigner drowns trying to retrieve water gun from Bangkok canal

Bangrak police and emergency services were dispatched to the reported canal and found a body floating with a white shoelace tied to the man’s neck at the edge of the canal. Moreover, there were traces of more than 10 cut wounds on the man’s left wrist and arm.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply