Russian Man Found Dead in Bangkok Canal

At 8:00 AM, on May 1st, 2024, Bangrak police received a report of a Russian man found dead with more than 10 cut wounds on his left arm in Old Hua Lamphong Canal, Bangrak, Bangkok.

Bangrak police and emergency services were dispatched to the reported canal and found a body floating with a white shoelace tied to the man’s neck at the edge of the canal. Moreover, there were traces of more than 10 cut wounds on the man’s left wrist and arm.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

