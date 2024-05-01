Maya Bay in Koh Phi Phi Leh, Krabi.

Over 280 Blacktip Reef Sharks Found at Maya Bay, Krabi

KRABI, April 30 (TNA) – More than 280 blacktip reef sharks were spotted at Maya Bay, Phi Phi Islands, indicating a thriving marine ecosystem in the southern sea.

Maya Bay, third best beach in the world according to Lonely Planet

A recent survey, conducted by marine park officials in Trang province, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and the Thai Sharks and Rays team, aimed to monitor the population and behavior of blacktip reef sharks in Maya Bay, part of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province.

