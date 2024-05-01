Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Orange cat at Suvarnabhumi Airport goes viral

A nine-month-old cat has become famous in Thailand recently, after video clips showing him strolling among passengers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport went viral.

The cat is now known among Thai netizens as the “Suvarnabhumi orange cat,” although his name is actually “Nurang”.

@leefan.1999 แมวส้มสร้างตำนาน น้องน่ารักมาก ขออนุญาตเจ้าของด้วยนะครับ #แมวน่ารัก #แมวเหมียว #สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

The clips showing him wandering around airport and riding up and down escalators have been shared and liked many times.The mainstream and digital media have reported on his presence at the airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

