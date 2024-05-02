Officials Inspect Overpriced Food in Pattaya

CHONBURI, May 2 (TNA) – The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade instructed the Chonburi commerce office to conduct inspection of a made-to-order food shop with the pricing of two fried eggs with rice at 70 baht (about 1.8 USD) per plate.

Preliminary observations indicate that although the menu lists fast food items with an average price of 70 baht, it is seen as unfair to charge two fried eggs with rice, the same price as a fast food item at 70 baht each.

