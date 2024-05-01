Microsoft to build first data centre in Thailand

Microsoft on Wednesday announced its first data centre investment in Thailand to capitalise on the growth of AI-driven transformation in Southeast Asia.

Microsoft Elevates Thailand as AI Hub in Asia

Chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella made the announcement in front of some 2,000 developers and business and technology leaders at the Microsoft Build: AI Day in Bangkok. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Suchit Leesa-nguansuk

BANGKOK POST

