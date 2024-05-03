The newly renovated CentralPlaza Lat Phrao reopened on August 28, 2011. Photo

Man Dies After Falling into Tube Well in Bangkok

BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – A man died after falling into a 15-meter tube well on the median strip of Ladprao Road in Bangkok.

Rescue teams quickly responded to the incident, retrieving the man’s body from the 15-meter-deep well, equivalent to the height of a 2-3-story building.

Witnesses recounted that the man, approximately 170 centimeters tall, fell into the well while attempting to cross the road to the market near Soi Ladprao 49.

