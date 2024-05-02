Pattaya Police pickup

Former American YouTube Fitness Idol Allegedly Hits Girlfriend Near Pattaya with Golf Club

TN

Former American YouTube fitness idol Connor Murphy reportedly went berserk in the
Pattaya area and allegedly struck his Thai girlfriend with a golf club, but later told skeptical Thai police it was for social media content and wasn’t a real assault or issue.

Angry Foreign Tourist resists arrest on Jomtien Beach, spits at and kicks cop

On May 1st, 2024, at around 2:06 PM, Huay Yai police were called to a house in the Garden Ville Village in the Huay Yai sub-district, Chonburi province, after receiving reports from neighbours of a foreign man behaving erratically and injuring a Thai woman.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man, later publicly identified by Huay Yai Police as 30-year-old American fitness YouTuber Connor Murphy, was in a state of frenzy. He was destroying property and shouting incoherently inside his townhouse, according to Huay Yai Police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com/a>

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply