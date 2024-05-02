Former American YouTube Fitness Idol Allegedly Hits Girlfriend Near Pattaya with Golf Club

Former American YouTube fitness idol Connor Murphy reportedly went berserk in the

Pattaya area and allegedly struck his Thai girlfriend with a golf club, but later told skeptical Thai police it was for social media content and wasn’t a real assault or issue.

On May 1st, 2024, at around 2:06 PM, Huay Yai police were called to a house in the Garden Ville Village in the Huay Yai sub-district, Chonburi province, after receiving reports from neighbours of a foreign man behaving erratically and injuring a Thai woman.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man, later publicly identified by Huay Yai Police as 30-year-old American fitness YouTuber Connor Murphy, was in a state of frenzy. He was destroying property and shouting incoherently inside his townhouse, according to Huay Yai Police.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

