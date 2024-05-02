Chulalongkorn best university in Thailand and 117th in Asia

Chulalongkorn University has been ranked as the best university in Thailand and the 117th best among 739 universities in Asia, according to the Asia University Rankings 2024.

Yeast Fuel, Developed by Chula’s Faculty of Science Soon to Expand Its Production for the Aerospace Industry

This year’s position is an improvement of 102 places since last year’s ranking of 669 universities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

