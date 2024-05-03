500 Pattani Muslims Gather in Outdoor Prayer, Plead for Rain Amid Drought Crisis

At 8:00 AM, on May 3rd, 2024, Pattani local media reported more than 500 Muslims participated in an outdoor prayer to ask God for rain in the Pattani area as the weather had seen a drought for months.

Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain

According to Pattani local media, the scorching weather in the area greatly affected agriculture and livestock as the locals had experienced a severe water shortage problem. Mr. Waedueramae Mamingji, the chairman of the Pattani provincial Islamic committee, led the prayers under the scorching sun.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

