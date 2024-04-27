Video of Foreign Man Cutting Police Chain Unlocking His Motorbike’s Wheel in Phuket Goes Viral

In a brazen act of defiance, an unidentified male foreign motorcyclist was caught on camera cutting a police chain used to immobilize his motorbike, which was parked in a no-parking zone in Phuket Old Town. The incident, which occurred on Phang Nga Road, has sparked widespread attention after the video went viral on local social media platforms on Friday, April 26th.

Ninety Visas Revoked, 614 Foreigners Arrested in Phuket in Last Five Months

The footage appears to show the unknown foreign individual using a large cutter to sever the chain that Phuket City authorities had placed on his motorbike’s wheel. After successfully removing the chain, he gestured for silence to the onlooker filming the event before swiftly departing the area with his vehicle.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!