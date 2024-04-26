Two More Syrians Arrested with Fake UAE Passports in Phuket

Two more Syrian Men were arrested in Phuket on Wednesday (April 24th) after they were found with fake UAE passports.

Biometrics tech nets foreigners using fake passports

The Phuket Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that the two Syrian men had the same history as the first Syrian man that was arrested on Sunday (April 22nd). They were traveling from Songkhla and stayed at a hotel in Patong.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!