Turkish Motorbike Rider Arrested While Trying to Cut Police Chain in Phuket Old Town

In a swift response to a citizen’s alert, Phuket City Police apprehended a Turkish man caught in the act of severing a police chain. The incident occurred in a no-parking zone in Phuket Old Town’s Phan Nga Road.

Video of Foreign Man Cutting Police Chain Unlocking His Motorbike’s Wheel in Phuket Goes Viral

On Monday, April 29th, authorities were informed by a vigilant resident about the foreign rider’s attempt to remove the chain securing his motorbike, which had been locked by the police for parking in a restricted area. The Phuket Traffic Police were dispatched immediately to the location.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

