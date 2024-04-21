Transgender Dies After Being Hit by a Wave While Taking a Selfie in Phuket

A transgender woman has been pronounced dead after being hit by a wave while standing on a rock and taking a selfie at Patong Beach on Friday (April 19th).

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that at 6:10 P.M. on the day of question they were notified of the incident. Chananchida, 23, from Roi-et, was later pronounced dead by rescue teams.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

