Traffic police officer still on life support after being hit by car during Songkran

A traffic police officer, who suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car while directing traffic during the Songkran break, has undergone a second operation on his skull and, while his response to the surgery is positive, he remains under close monitoring, according to doctors at the Police General Hospital.

Pol Col Bancha Thiwaissrakul, one of the doctors treating the non-commissioned police officer, Piyanan Seesua, said today that the patient remains on life support, with a ventilator helping him to breathe.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

