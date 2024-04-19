Yellow cab refueling at a PTT service station in Thailand.

This Saturday Thailand will raise the price of diesel by one baht per liter

TN

The diesel price is expected to increase by one baht, to 31.44 baht/litre, from tomorrow, unless the Fuel Fund Executive Committee decides to absorb the increase, fully or partially.

Cabinet freezes diesel and cooking gas prices for 3 months, raises electricity price

At its meeting on Tuesday, the cabinet decided not to extend the one baht/litre excise tax cut for diesel, which is due to expire today. This means that the pump price of diesel will automatically rise by one baht/litre at midnight tonight.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply