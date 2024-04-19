This Saturday Thailand will raise the price of diesel by one baht per liter

The diesel price is expected to increase by one baht, to 31.44 baht/litre, from tomorrow, unless the Fuel Fund Executive Committee decides to absorb the increase, fully or partially.

Cabinet freezes diesel and cooking gas prices for 3 months, raises electricity price

At its meeting on Tuesday, the cabinet decided not to extend the one baht/litre excise tax cut for diesel, which is due to expire today. This means that the pump price of diesel will automatically rise by one baht/litre at midnight tonight.

By Thai PBS World

