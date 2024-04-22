Thailand’s First Vietnamese Street Food Hub in Udon Thani

UDON THANI, April 22 (TNA) – In the northeastern province of Udon Thani Province, there’s a taste of authentic Vietnamese cuisine, prepared by Thais of Vietnamese descents.

These dishes are gaining a reputation as the first Vietnamese street food hub in Thailand.

Udon Thani is known for its cultural diversity, with communities like the Sri Suk Soi 2 neighborhood being home to Thais of Vietnamese descents. Here, the culinary identity of the community shines brightly.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

