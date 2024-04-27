Thailand voted the World’s best country to visit in your lifetime for 2024

On CEOWORLD magazine’s list of “World’s Best Countries To Visit In Your Lifetime 2024”, Thailand is ranked top, according to Government Spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The ranking is based on feedback from over 295,000 readers, making it the highest level of participation in the magazine’s history.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

