The Grand Palace and Sanam Luang

Thailand voted the World’s best country to visit in your lifetime for 2024

TN

On CEOWORLD magazine’s list of “World’s Best Countries To Visit In Your Lifetime 2024”, Thailand is ranked top, according to Government Spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Thailand’s most mysterious attraction: Hin Sam Wan, whale-shaped rocks in Bueng Kan

The ranking is based on feedback from over 295,000 readers, making it the highest level of participation in the magazine’s history.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply