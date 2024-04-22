Underwater photo of coral and fish from diving sites around Koh Tao

Thailand sweats under intense heat wave; coral bleaching detected

TN

Thailand is experiencing very hot weather across the country today, with the maximum temperature predicted to rise to 43oC in some areas of the northern region, according to the Meteorological Department.

Thai government warns of ‘extreme heat’

Rain is forecast in the extreme south with isolated heavy showers due to the westerly and north-westerly winds blowing over the Andaman Sea and the southern region, with easterly and south-easterly winds over the southern part of the Gulf.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

