Thailand sweats under intense heat wave; coral bleaching detected

Thailand is experiencing very hot weather across the country today, with the maximum temperature predicted to rise to 43oC in some areas of the northern region, according to the Meteorological Department.

Thai government warns of ‘extreme heat’

Rain is forecast in the extreme south with isolated heavy showers due to the westerly and north-westerly winds blowing over the Andaman Sea and the southern region, with easterly and south-easterly winds over the southern part of the Gulf.

By Thai PBS World

