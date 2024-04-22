Thailand Provides Aid to Refugees from Myanmar Conflict

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health is actively providing humanitarian aid to more than 3,000 individuals who have fled the escalating conflict in Myanmar and found refuge in Thailand’s Tak province. According to Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn, inspector-general of the ministry’s Health Region 2, the care being offered is based on humanitarian principles, with local authorities and security agencies ensuring the refugees’ safety and basic needs such as food and drinking water.

According to Dr Sopon, medical staff from Wang Takhian Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital have set up first-aid stations focusing on treating minor injuries and preventing disease outbreaks among the displaced population. The Tak Provincial Public Health Office is also prepared to provide additional support with medicines, medical supplies, and emergency equipment to nearby hospitals when required.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

