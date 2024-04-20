Thailand Eyes World’s Tallest Building in Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – A consortium of investors led by Dubai’s Emaar Group founder Mohamed Alabbar, in collaboration with Middle Eastern and Chinese firms, is considering the construction of what could be the world’s tallest building in Thailand. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently disclosed these preliminary discussions on a social media platform, mentioning that the project could surpass the height of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, currently the tallest building globally at 828 meters.

Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok, Second Tallest Building in Thailand

The ambitious proposal aims to incorporate various facilities, including a large department store, office spaces, a financial hub, a hotel, and an entertainment center. The venture aligns with the government’s economic strategy to enhance private sector investment and tourism, sectors critical for boosting the country’s economy.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

