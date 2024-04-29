Thailand and Brunei Strengthen Ties with Official Visit

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin formally welcomed His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei today (Apr 29), marking his first official visit to Thailand in 12 years. The reception, held at Government House, celebrated over four decades of diplomatic relations between the two nations and coincided with discussions aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

Thai PM Visits Hong Kong, Brunei, Malaysia, and Singapore

The Sultan’s visit included a military honor guard ceremony and meetings with Thai Cabinet members, culminating in comprehensive bilateral talks. The discussions focused on enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people connections, reflecting a mutual interest in strengthening ties across multiple sectors.

Economic collaboration was a key agenda item, with both nations expressing a desire to increase bilateral trade from the previous year’s total of $650 million. Proposals were made to establish a policy-level trade mechanism to promote commercial cooperation and facilitate business operations between Thailand and Brunei.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!