Tourist queue at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport immigration.

Thai Prime Minister urged to tackle overtourism

TN

With opposition to overtourism arising in many countries, Thai tourism operators are urging the government to seriously consider the nation’s carrying capacity, while some have suggested collecting a 300-baht tourism tax in a bid to solve the problem.

Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again

As Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has vowed to make 2025 a landmark year for tourism, Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (Fetta), said a white paper that the federation will present to the government will include solutions to prevent overtourism, which was seen in Thailand before the pandemic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Molpasorn Shoowong
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply