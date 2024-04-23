Thai Prime Minister urged to tackle overtourism

With opposition to overtourism arising in many countries, Thai tourism operators are urging the government to seriously consider the nation’s carrying capacity, while some have suggested collecting a 300-baht tourism tax in a bid to solve the problem.

As Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has vowed to make 2025 a landmark year for tourism, Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (Fetta), said a white paper that the federation will present to the government will include solutions to prevent overtourism, which was seen in Thailand before the pandemic.

