Thai police probe Yakuza connection in murder case involving Japanese nationals

Two Japanese men are wanted by Thai police for alleged involvement in the killing and dismembering of a Japanese man. Body parts, including hands and a skull, of the victim were found in black plastic bags scattered in Nonthaburi province.

The police have detained and are interrogating a 34-year-old Thai man for alleged involvement in the murder. They are consulting experts about the tattoo they found on a victim’s body part, which they believe to be in a Yakuza style.

By Thai PBS World

