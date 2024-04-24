Street in Nonthaburi

Thai police probe Yakuza connection in murder case involving Japanese nationals

Two Japanese men are wanted by Thai police for alleged involvement in the killing and dismembering of a Japanese man. Body parts, including hands and a skull, of the victim were found in black plastic bags scattered in Nonthaburi province.

‘Former Yakuza gangster’ re-arrested for medical glove fraud

The police have detained and are interrogating a 34-year-old Thai man for alleged involvement in the murder. They are consulting experts about the tattoo they found on a victim’s body part, which they believe to be in a Yakuza style.

By Thai PBS World

