The weather in Bangkok is hot and humid, so many fans are installed. Signs in Bangkok.

Thai Electricity Consumption Hits Record High

BANGKOK, April 23 (TNA) – With the scorching weather last night, Thais battled the heat by cranking up their air conditioners, leading to a surge in electricity usage to a new peak around 9 p.m.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) reported that Thai electricity consumption skyrocketed, breaking consecutive peak records. The latest surge occurred at 8:57 p.m. last night, reaching 35,550.9 megawatts, which is 1,420.4 megawatts higher than the previous year, marking a 4.2% increase. The extreme heat during the daytime accumulated heat, contributing to this surge.

