Embattled deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn on Tuesday withdrew his malfeasance complaint against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for suspending him, according to the secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Deputy Police Chief ‘Big Joke’ Suspended from Duties

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said Pol Gen Surachate did not go into details about the reasons for dropping the complaint.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

