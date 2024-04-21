Thai Border Security Heightened Amid Myanmar Conflict Surge

TAK (NNT) – Thai authorities are ramping up security measures along the Thai-Myanmar border amid an escalating conflict that has driven civilians from Myanmar to seek refuge in Thailand. The unrest near Myawaddy, directly across from Mae Sot in Tak province, escalated on Saturday (Apr 20), leading over a thousand civilians to flee to Thailand as the conflict intensified.

1,200 people escape Myawaddy into Mae Sot today as fierce fighting flares

On the ground, reports indicate that resistance forces have engaged heavily with government troops, using heavy artillery and drone-dropped bombs. In response, the Thai military, along with police and narcotics officers, has increased surveillance and control over the border crossings to manage the influx of refugees and ensure security.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!