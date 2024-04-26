Muslim women in the restive South

Tak Bai massacre victims sue top officials

Injured protesters and families of those killed in the 2004 Tak Bai tragedy have filed a lawsuit against nine former top officials, accusing them of murder and other charges.

Tak Bai and Krue Se incidents to be raised in Thaksin’s libel trial against House Speaker

The filing took place at the provincial court of Narathiwat on Thursday, with several human rights lawyers representing 48 plaintiffs – a rare instance of affected ordinary people taking legal action against authorities.

