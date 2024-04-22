Swiss Expat Critically Injured in Scooter-Car Crash in Pattaya

A Swiss expat in Pattaya is critically injured after being hit by a car while riding his three-wheeled electric scooter to buy medicine. His wife is seeking justice for her husband, claiming the other party refused to take responsibility.

According to the Thai wife, Mrs. Samrit Geisbuehler, the accident occurred on April 19th at around 9:50 AM as her husband, 73-year-old Mr. Andeks Geisbuehler, was on his way to purchase his regular medication. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, showing the car, an Isuzu Mu-X, colliding with Mr. Andeks’s scooter as he crossed an intersection on a road along a railway in the Khao Talo area, South Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

