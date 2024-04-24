Suvarnabhumi steps up 10 places to 58th among world’s best airports

The website Skytrax has released its recent report on the 2024 World’s Best Airports. Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport is ranked 58th, climbing up ten places from last year. Don Mueang International Airport is recognized as tenth among the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals. The rankings were determined by air travelers’ satisfaction across the globe in the 2023-2024 World Airport Survey.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has brought technologies and automatic systems into use at AOT’s airports, such as the Common Use Passenger Processing System to enhance service at check-in counters, the Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD), Self-Boarding Gate, and Passenger Validation System. The move is part of the Government’s effort to push airports in Thailand to the top 50 global rankings in a year and the top 20 in five years.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

