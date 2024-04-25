SRT Advances Second Phase of Thai-Chinese High-Speed Rail

BANGKOK (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has greenlit the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train project, extending from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai. The newly approved stretch will cover 357.12 kilometers, with sections both elevated and at ground level.

During a recent board meeting led by Department of Land Transport Deputy Director-General Chirute Visalachitra, the project’s advancements were discussed. This phase includes constructing five stations—Bua Yai, Ban Phai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai. The SRT will now forward the project details to the Transport Ministry for further consideration.

