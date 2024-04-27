Special administrative area status sought for Phuket

The governor of Phuket has proposed designating the island province as a special administrative area to gain more authority over taxation and budget allocation so it can be developed in line with Bangkok and Pattaya in terms of its administrative frameworks.

Speaking during the annual general meeting of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC) on Friday, Sophon Suwannarat spoke about the delayed progress of the resort island’s development strategy under 10 pillars and stressed the importance of officially naming it a special administrative area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

