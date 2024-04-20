Southern Thailand Criminals Ambush Yala Police Officer

At 12:00 AM, on April 19th, 2024, Bannang Sata police officers received a report of a group of southern criminals reportedly firing shots at a Bannang Sata police officer in Bannang Sata, Yala.

Arson attacks by insurgents in three provinces in southern Thailand

The Bannang Sata police and relevant agencies were dispatched to the incident scene and found a police officer shot at his flank with an unidentified firearm. The officer was urgently transferred to Bannang Sata Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

