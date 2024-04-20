Thai Malays in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand Criminals Ambush Yala Police Officer

At 12:00 AM, on April 19th, 2024, Bannang Sata police officers received a report of a group of southern criminals reportedly firing shots at a Bannang Sata police officer in Bannang Sata, Yala.

The Bannang Sata police and relevant agencies were dispatched to the incident scene and found a police officer shot at his flank with an unidentified firearm. The officer was urgently transferred to Bannang Sata Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
