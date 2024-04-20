Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Smuggler arrested, 14 million speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: A drug smuggler was arrested and more than 14 million speed pills were seized in Mae Taeng district in the early hours of Saturday.

Soldiers from a suppression unit and police were deployed at the Kaeng Pantao road checkpoint in Chiang Dao district of this northern border province about 1.30am on Saturday after receiving information about a drug gang planning to use this route for smuggling illicit drugs into inner areas, said Gen Narit Thavornwong, commander of the drug suppression unit.

Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

