Sentenced drug defendant escapes from Khon Kaen court

KHON KAEN: Police were hunting down a convicted defendant in a drug case who escaped while being taken to a prison vehicle at the provincial court on Wednesday night.

The escapee was Ratchaphon Khiannok, aged 35 years, Pol Col Yotsawat Kaewsuebthanyanit, chief of Muang police station in Khon Kaen, said on Thursday.

