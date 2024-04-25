Russian Man Arrested for Alleged Assault and Illegal Weapons Cache on Koh Samui Russian

SURAT THANI – A 38-year-old Russian businessman was apprehended at a luxury villa on Samui Island this past Tuesday, April 23rd, facing serious allegations of assault and illegal weapons possession. The Bophut Police, acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, detained Mr. Nikhita, whose full name has been withheld, following an arrest warrant issued by the Samui Provincial Court.

The arrest was precipitated by a complaint filed by Mr. Nikhita’s unidentified girlfriend, who accused him of sexual assault and threatening her with a firearm. During the police operation, officers discovered an array of unlicensed weapons, including a commando rifle with ammunition and a handgun, alongside a luxury BMW sedan, a license plate-less pickup truck, and a Ducati motorcycle at the Maret sub-district property.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

