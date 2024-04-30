Rising Financial Scams Hit Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has emerged as one of the top three countries in the Asia-Pacific region, experiencing a sharp increase in financial fraud scams last year, as highlighted in Google’s 2023 Bad Apps Report. The report attributes this surge to the high smartphone penetration in the region, which exceeds 90%, making it a prime target for online fraud.

Thailand Suspends Unregistered SIM Cards to Fight Call Scams

Scammers in Thailand often exploit the public’s trust in authority, impersonating officials from government agencies or banks to deceive victims. The method has proven effective due to the digital literacy gap prevalent in the region, which is more pronounced among older mobile phone users. However, a Google survey indicated that younger individuals, specifically those between the ages of 25 and 34, are increasingly vulnerable to such scams in Thailand, as well as in other regional countries like Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!