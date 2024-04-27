Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Reservoirs in Korat drying up in the hot weather

Water levels in 27 reservoirs in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima have dropped to about 40.61% of their full capacities, or only a combined 494.16 million cubic metres, due to the continuing hot weather.

Thailand sweats under intense heat wave; coral bleaching detected

The usable water is estimated at 431.69 million cubic metres, or 37.40% of the combined capacities of all 27 reservoirs.

By Thai PBS World

