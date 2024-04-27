Reservoirs in Korat drying up in the hot weather

Water levels in 27 reservoirs in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima have dropped to about 40.61% of their full capacities, or only a combined 494.16 million cubic metres, due to the continuing hot weather.

Thailand sweats under intense heat wave; coral bleaching detected

The usable water is estimated at 431.69 million cubic metres, or 37.40% of the combined capacities of all 27 reservoirs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!