A street in Hat Yai, Songkhla

Power plants torched in the Southern border provinces of Thailand

SONGKHLA, April 26 (TNA) – Two groups of assailants wreaked havoc by setting off explosives and igniting two biomass power plants simultaneously in the provinces of Songkhla and Pattani in the wee hours of the night on Friday.

Arsonists attack biomass power plants in Pattani

At least four attackers, dressed in black attire with obscured faces were captured on closed-circuit television within the Rungtiva biomass power plant premises, located in Sabayoi District, Songkhla Province.

