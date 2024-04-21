Pattaya Tourist Police Arrest Transgender for Alleged Assault on Foreign Tourist

At 2:06 PM, on April 20th, 2024, Pattaya tourist police arrested a transgender person who allegedly threw a glass bottle at a foreign tourist in Soi Buakhao, Pattaya, on April 16th.

According to the police report, on the night of April 16th, a suspect identified only as Mr. Saksit, a 26-year-old transgender person, allegedly threw a glass bottle at a foreign visitor who was enjoying their time during the Songkran holidays at a bar in Soi Buakhao.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

