Pattaya Officials Aim to Attract More Chinese Tourists from Chengdu

Pattaya officials participated in the “Pattaya Roadshow to Chengdu 2024” seminar on April 23rd with the aim of attracting more Chinese visitors from Chengdu.

The event, organized by Pattaya City, Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, aimed to promote Pattaya’s diverse tourism offerings and strengthen ties with Chinese travel businesses. The seminar was held in Chengdu, China, and was attended by several prominent Thai authorities and Chinese business people.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

