NAKHON SAWAN, April 30 (TNA) – Residents in the central province of Nakhon Sawan, enduring both heat and drought this year, have gathered to parade a Doraemon doll to request rain.

The scorching weather and prolonged absence of rain have prompted over 200 villagers in Phayuha Khiri District, Nakhon Sawan to come together for a rain-invoking ceremony based on their local beliefs.

