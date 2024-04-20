Myanmar Worker Found Dead Inside Water Tank on Bangkok Apartment Roof

At 1:00 AM, on April 19th, 2024, Minburi police officers received a report of a Myanmar worker found dead inside a water tank on the top roof of an apartment in Minburi, Bangkok.

Minburi police and forensic officers were dispatched to the reported apartment and found the naked body of Mr. Anugsu, a 27-year-old Myanmar national, inside a 1,500-liter water tank with a broken cover at the top roof.

Full story: thepattayanews.co

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

