Live Hand Grenade Found in Pattaya Residential Area

A live M26 hand grenade was discovered in a residential area in Pattaya on April 22nd, 2024, prompting a police investigation.

The grenade was found wrapped in a blue-gray multipurpose cleaning cloth near a house on Soi 9 of Wat Bun Samphan in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, Nongprue police, along with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from the Chonburi Provincial Police, rushed to the scene.

