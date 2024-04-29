Intoxicated Taxi Driver Allegedly Crashes Into Deputy Police Inspector in Bangkok

At 6:00 AM, on April 28th, 2024, Thai national media reported a fatal road accident case of an intoxicated taxi driver allegedly struck a Bang Khen deputy police inspector on duty, leading to his death, at a walk-and-run charity event on Phahonyothin Road, Bang Khen, Bangkok.

‘Drunk’ taxi driver fires shot after fleeing hit-run

According to Thai national media, Pol. SubLt. Assada Chamniansri, the Bang Khen deputy police inspector, reportedly had facilitated traffic for a walk-and-run charity event on outbound Phahonyothin Road.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

