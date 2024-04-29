ZPELL, Future Park Rangsit

Intoxicated Taxi Driver Allegedly Crashes Into Deputy Police Inspector in Bangkok

TN

At 6:00 AM, on April 28th, 2024, Thai national media reported a fatal road accident case of an intoxicated taxi driver allegedly struck a Bang Khen deputy police inspector on duty, leading to his death, at a walk-and-run charity event on Phahonyothin Road, Bang Khen, Bangkok.

‘Drunk’ taxi driver fires shot after fleeing hit-run

According to Thai national media, Pol. SubLt. Assada Chamniansri, the Bang Khen deputy police inspector, reportedly had facilitated traffic for a walk-and-run charity event on outbound Phahonyothin Road.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply