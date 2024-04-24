The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

Improved Situation at Myanmar Border: Thai FM

BANGKOK, April 24 (TNA) – The Foreign Ministry discloses that the situation at the Thai-Myanmar border has improved, with no shootings in Myanmar reported within 48 hours but continuous monitoring is necessary.

Border Clashes Escalate at Thai-Myanmar Border

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikorndej Balankura on Wednesday stated that a report from a special task force meeting indicated that the situation, in which clashes between the Myanmar troops and the ethnic armed forces were reported over the past two weeks in Myawaddy, opposite Thailand’s mae Sot remains uncertain, with fluctuations and an expansion of conflict areas. The situation is assessed to potentially see an increase in the influx of refugees into Thailand.

