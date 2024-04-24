Frenchman Arrested at Bar on Koh Pha Ngan for Allegedly Selling Drugs to Tourists

A Frenchman was arrested at a bar on the Pha Ngan Island in Surat Thani for allegedly selling ecstasy and cocaine to tourists.

The Koh Pha Ngan Police told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they arrested a suspect identified only as Mr. (name removed), 41, French national, at a bar located in a hotel in the Baan Tai sub-district, Koh Pha Ngan district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

