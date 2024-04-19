French woman arrested in Bangkok for alleged 200 million baht ransom plot

A French woman has been arrested at a hotel in Bangkok on suspicion of masterminding a plot to abduct the daughter of a prominent businesswoman in exchange for a 200-million-baht ransom.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) officers detained Sandra C. M. D., 45, at a hotel in Silom area of Bang Rak district around 10pm on Thursday. She was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court on April 5 on charges of illegal assembly.

